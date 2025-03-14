Islamabad Police conducts grand search & combing operation in Noon, 17 suspects nabbed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police conducted a grand search and combing operation late at night in various areas of Noon Police Station under the Industrial Area Zone to curb criminal activities.

A police spokesperson told APP on Friday that a heavy contingent of police, under the supervision of SDPO Noon, participated in the operation. Lady police officers and other officials were also involved in the search operation.

He said that during the operation, 81 suspects were checked, along with inspections of 33 houses, shops, inns, hotels, and motels.

Additionally, 53 motorcycles and 13 vehicles were examined. A total of 17 suspicious individuals were taken into custody for further investigation.

He said that the search operation aimed to eliminate crime in the area. The Inspector General of Islamabad Police has directed grand search operations across the district to ensure law and order.

He urged the public to cooperate with the police during security checks and report any suspicious activities. "Ensuring the safety of citizens is our top priority," he added.

APP/rzr-mkz