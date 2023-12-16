Islamabad police conducts search operation

Islamabad police on Saturday conducted a search and combing operation within the jurisdiction of Bhara Kahu police station and nabbed one suspect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Islamabad police on Saturday conducted a search and combing operation within the jurisdiction of Bhara Kahu police station and nabbed one suspect.

In adherence to specific directives from Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, these operations are being systematically carried out across various sectors of the city. The Primary objective is to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of Islamabad.

In line with the ICCPO's instructions, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), in collaboration with local police teams under the supervision of SP CTD, executed a comprehensive search and combing operation in different areas falling under the purview of Bhara Kahu police station.

Throughout this operation, a comprehensive inspection was conducted on 77 residences, 14 motorcycles and three motor vehicles. Consequently, one suspicious individual was apprehended and a bike was impounded at local Police Station.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized that the purpose behind these search and combing operations is to enhance security in the Federal Capital. Zonal officers have been instructed to persist with these operations within their respective areas. The cooperation of citizens is earnestly requested during the inspection process