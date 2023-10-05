Open Menu

Islamabad Police Conducts Special Anti-riots Training Exercises

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Islamabad police conducts special anti-riots training exercises

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police organized specialized anti-riot training exercises to enhance their readiness for any peace and security-related situations.

During these training sessions, police personnel showcased their proficiency in maintaining peace, protecting both public and private properties, confronting criminal elements, and conducting arrests. The exercises also featured demonstrations of advanced techniques, including the use of water cannons, A police spokesman said.

The police officials effectively displayed their ability to disperse unlawful protests using six distinct formations, each encompassing various tactics and techniques for managing and controlling such situations.

These formations were strategically designed to equip the police force with the capability to handle unlawful protests through a variety of tactics, including line formations, roof formations, circle formations, V formations, water cannon formations, and special formations.

These specialized anti-riot training exercises aimed to elevate the preparedness of officers and officials to effectively manage potential law and order crises. The DSP Anti-Riot Unit supervised these exercises at the Police Lines Headquarters.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized that these training exercises are part of a broader effort to modernize police training, ensuring enhanced facilities and ease of service for citizens. He reiterated that such training sessions will continue in the future, empowering every officer and official within the Islamabad Capital Police to serve the community more effectively.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Water Law And Order Nasir Circle Criminals

Recent Stories

Operation against illegal immigrants not targeted ..

Operation against illegal immigrants not targeted against any particular nationa ..

23 minutes ago
 World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first agains ..

World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first against England

47 minutes ago
 French innovators sets benchmark for sustainable e ..

French innovators sets benchmark for sustainable energy path at ADIPEC 2023

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 England Vs. New Ze ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 England Vs. New Zealand

2 hours ago
 Masdar, Boeing join forces to accelerate sustainab ..

Masdar, Boeing join forces to accelerate sustainable aviation fuel industry in U ..

2 hours ago
 Teachers are cornerstone of national progress: Abd ..

Teachers are cornerstone of national progress: Abdullah bin Zayed pays tribute o ..

3 hours ago
LHC invalidates federal sugar price notification

LHC invalidates federal sugar price notification

3 hours ago
 Apex Committee of SIFC reviews various initiatives ..

Apex Committee of SIFC reviews various initiatives for Pakistan’s economic rec ..

3 hours ago
 Usman Dar blames Imran Khan for May 9 events, quit ..

Usman Dar blames Imran Khan for May 9 events, quits PTI and politics

3 hours ago
 Pakistan-GCC FTA will help enhance Pakistan's expo ..

Pakistan-GCC FTA will help enhance Pakistan's exports to Gulf States: Gohar

3 hours ago
 Masood stresses need to foster Pak-US economic par ..

Masood stresses need to foster Pak-US economic partnership

4 hours ago
 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off in Indi ..

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off in India today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan