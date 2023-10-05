Islamabad police conducts special anti-riots training exercises

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police organized specialized anti-riot training exercises to enhance their readiness for any peace and security-related situations.

During these training sessions, police personnel showcased their proficiency in maintaining peace, protecting both public and private properties, confronting criminal elements, and conducting arrests. The exercises also featured demonstrations of advanced techniques, including the use of water cannons, A police spokesman said.

The police officials effectively displayed their ability to disperse unlawful protests using six distinct formations, each encompassing various tactics and techniques for managing and controlling such situations.

These formations were strategically designed to equip the police force with the capability to handle unlawful protests through a variety of tactics, including line formations, roof formations, circle formations, V formations, water cannon formations, and special formations.

These specialized anti-riot training exercises aimed to elevate the preparedness of officers and officials to effectively manage potential law and order crises. The DSP Anti-Riot Unit supervised these exercises at the Police Lines Headquarters.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized that these training exercises are part of a broader effort to modernize police training, ensuring enhanced facilities and ease of service for citizens. He reiterated that such training sessions will continue in the future, empowering every officer and official within the Islamabad Capital Police to serve the community more effectively.