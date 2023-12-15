Islamabad police conducts special anti-riots training course

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Islamabad police carried out a special anti-riot training course for the policemen in order to prepare them about any situation related to peace and security. Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan attended the concluding ceremony of the course as chief guest while CPO Headquarters, CPO Law and Order and other senior police officers were also present on the the occasion, police spokesman told here Friday.

During the course, the police personnel demonstrated their skills to maintain peace, safeguarding public and private properties, confronting criminal elements and ensuring their arrests, while the use of water cannons and other advanced techniques were also demonstrated.

Police officials successfully demonstrated their ability to disperse any unlawful protests using six different formations. These formations encompassed various tactics and techniques to effectively manage and control such situations.

These formations were designed to equip police officials with ability to disperse any unlawful protests using various tactics, including line formations, roof formations, circle formations, V formations, water cannon formations, and special formations.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the special anti-riot training exercises were carried out to further elevate the preparedness of officers and officials to handle any potential law and order crisis effectively. The purpose of these training exercises is to modernize the training of police officers, ensuring ease and better facilities for the citizens, he added.

He further emphasized that such training sessions would continue in the future to empower every officer and officials within the Islamabad Capital Police, allowing them to serve the community more effectively.