UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Police Constable Killed In Firing By Bike Snatchers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 11:00 PM

Islamabad police constable killed in firing by bike snatchers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :A constable of Islamabad police was martyred in firing by bike snatchers in Ramana Police area on Sunday, police said.

According to details, Constable Ishaque of Ramna police station got martyred by firing of street criminals when he along with team was chasing the robbers after a motorcycle snatching.

However, police team succeeded to arrest two robbers while their accomplices managed to escape under cover of fire. Their search is underway and police is hopeful to arrest them soon.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has have said policeman sacrificed his life in line of duty and his sacrifice would be remembered for ever.

They assured all compensation to family members of martyred cop according to government policy and said Islamabad Police have rendered great sacrifices only for protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

Related Topics

Firing Islamabad Fire Police Police Station Colombian Peso Criminals Sunday Family All Government

Recent Stories

55 companies benefit from AEO Programme: FCA

2 hours ago

UAE reviews plans to combat terrorism, money laund ..

2 hours ago

ADIB provides US$80 million Shariah-compliant fina ..

3 hours ago

Number of registered trademarks in UAE increases b ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler gifts 425 rare artifacts to Egypt

4 hours ago

DHCC introduces regulations for lactation consulta ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.