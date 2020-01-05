Islamabad police constable killed in firing by bike snatchers

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :A constable of Islamabad police was martyred in firing by bike snatchers in Ramana Police area on Sunday, police said.

According to details, Constable Ishaque of Ramna police station got martyred by firing of street criminals when he along with team was chasing the robbers after a motorcycle snatching.

However, police team succeeded to arrest two robbers while their accomplices managed to escape under cover of fire. Their search is underway and police is hopeful to arrest them soon.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has have said policeman sacrificed his life in line of duty and his sacrifice would be remembered for ever.

They assured all compensation to family members of martyred cop according to government policy and said Islamabad Police have rendered great sacrifices only for protection to the lives and property of the citizens.