UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Constitute Special JIT To Probe Case Against Imran Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Islamabad police constitute special JIT to probe case against Imran Khan

Capital police on Saturday constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the case against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Capital police on Saturday constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the case against Imran Khan.

According to details, the police formed a JIT to investigate the sedition case against Imran Khan and appointed DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari as the convener of the team.

As per the police officials, representatives from other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) will also be part of the special JIT.

In a statement, the police said that propaganda and baseless allegations against capital officers were part of a plan. The police said they have provided security to all the accused during their appearance before the courts.

Moreover, the police said all cases have been registered as per law and are being processed, adding Police is using all resources to enforce the rule of law, it added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Police All From

Recent Stories

Over one mln worshippers, Umrah pilgrims visit Gra ..

Over one mln worshippers, Umrah pilgrims visit Grand Mosque on Friday

5 minutes ago
 HDBA starts drive to identify, punish impostors pr ..

HDBA starts drive to identify, punish impostors pretend to be lawyers

5 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls on G7 Countries to ..

COP28 President-Designate calls on G7 Countries to deliver on practical and incl ..

15 minutes ago
 Ukraine to Resume Electricity Export to Slovakia o ..

Ukraine to Resume Electricity Export to Slovakia on Monday - Power Grid Operator

10 minutes ago
 SAU Syndicate approved varsity's policy decisions

SAU Syndicate approved varsity's policy decisions

6 minutes ago
 Man electrocuted while trying to catch kite in Att ..

Man electrocuted while trying to catch kite in Attock

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.