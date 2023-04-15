Islamabad police constitute special JIT to probe case against Imran Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Capital police on Saturday constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the case against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Capital police on Saturday constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the case against Imran Khan.

According to details, the police formed a JIT to investigate the sedition case against Imran Khan and appointed DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari as the convener of the team.

As per the police officials, representatives from other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) will also be part of the special JIT.

In a statement, the police said that propaganda and baseless allegations against capital officers were part of a plan. The police said they have provided security to all the accused during their appearance before the courts.

Moreover, the police said all cases have been registered as per law and are being processed, adding Police is using all resources to enforce the rule of law, it added.