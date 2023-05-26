UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Constitute Special Squads For Action Against Signal Violators

Published May 26, 2023

Islamabad police constitute special squads for action against signal violators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Capital Police have constituted special squads to curb traffic signal violations and ensure the implementation of laws without any discrimination.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, special squads have been constituted to take stern action against those violating traffic signals. The traffic congestion unit would also assist these squads in their tasks and ensure a smooth flow of traffic on roads.

According to a police spokesman, efforts are afoot for a disciplined traffic system in the city. He has also appealed to the citizens to follow rules for maintaining smooth traffic flow in the city.

He said that cops had been directed to ensure the implementation of traffic rules irrespective of status and rank.

"They have been also asked to demonstrate patience and a courteous attitude while issuing traffic violation tickets to road users." Islamabad police were utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose was to ensure a safe road environment in the Federal capital and protect the lives of the people, the spokesman added.

The education wing, he said, had also been instructed to impart awareness to road users about traffic laws while Islamabad capital police FM Radio 92.4 would air special programs in that regard.

