Islamabad police constitute special squads for action against drug pushers

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have constituted special squads under the supervision of Zonal Superintendent of Police for action against the drug sellers and bootleggers especially near slum areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have constituted special squads under the supervision of Zonal Superintendent of Police for action against the drug sellers and bootleggers especially near slum areas.

These squads would ensure strict surveillance around all slum areas (Kachi Abadis) and to take prompt action in case of any illegal activity including drug selling and bootlegging there. Proper checking at all exit and entry points of Islamabad and around the Kachi Abadis would be ensured to curb the activities of culprits involved in these offences, a police source told APP on Tuesday.

All Station House Officers have been also directed to enhance patrolling within the area and patrolling officers was also directed to keep vigilant eye over the suspicious persons involved in the nefarious business of drugs, narcotics and illicit liquor within ICT in general and in Kachi Abadies situated in their respective areas in particular, the source maintained.

Surveillance of the hotels, motels and other places have been directed where the illicit liquor is being sold and if anyone is found involved, strict legal action under Prohibition Order, 1979 has been ordered against the culprits.

To curb the menace of drug, the source said that an awareness campaign had been launched and attention of the people of different walks of life was invited for cooperation to curb this crime.

The drug dealers, peddlers, traffickers, seller and purchasers could only be controlled if the conviction ratio is high, he remarked. He said that ICT Police is making its all-out efforts to conclude the investigation of the criminal cases on professional manners.

To improve the standard of investigation of these cases, re�fresher courses had been arranged at Police Lines Headquarters, Islamabad. In this regard experienced seasoned Officers from PSP Cadre from other Provence, prominent lawyers from Islamabad Bar and others were invited to import lectures to the trainees to improve their investigation standard.

Moreover, he said that detailed guidelines have been issued to all supervisory officers with the directions to brief investigating staff as how to conduct successful investigation of criminal cases especially registered under the heads of the Control Of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997 and possessing illicit liquor.

/395