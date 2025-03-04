Open Menu

Islamabad Police Crack Down On One-wheeling, Multiple Offenders Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2025 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police have launched a large-scale crackdown against one-wheeling, reckless road behavior and underage driving to ensure road safety in the Federal capital, on Tuesday.

A public relations officer told APP that the operation was carried out under the directives of DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq, with special squads and checkpoints established on all major roads.

The Islamabad Khanna Police team arrested multiple individuals involved in one-wheeling, disturbing traffic flow, and engaging in public nuisance.

DIG Tariq said offenders were detained at various police stations as part of the strict enforcement measures. He added that one-wheeling is a dangerous and life-threatening act that will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

DIG Tariq urged citizens to cooperate with the police in ensuring safer roads by discouraging reckless activities. He further appealed to parents to prevent their children from engaging in one-wheeling and to refrain from allowing underage individuals to ride motorcycles or drive vehicles.

/APP-rzr-mkz

