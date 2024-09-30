Open Menu

Islamabad Police Crackdown On Traffic Violators To Ensure Smooth Road Flow

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2024 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Police intensified efforts to regulate traffic across the city, issuing over 20,000 tickets for violations, including traffic obstruction and vehicle overloading.

The move was part of a broader plan to maintain an uninterrupted flow of vehicles on major roads, said a police spokesperson.

Authorities announced the creation of special enforcement squads dedicated to enforcing traffic rules, particularly during rush hours. The teams were deployed at key routes, including Islamabad Expressway, Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Road, and Srinagar Highway. The goal was to ensure that traffic moved efficiently without disruptions, reducing the daily congestion faced by road users.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, directed officers to focus on maintaining discipline on the roads and to take firm action against anyone violating traffic regulations.

He emphasized that traffic violators would be dealt with uniformly, regardless of status or circumstances.

The efforts to ensure smooth traffic flow included the consistent monitoring of major boulevards, where most congestion occurred. The SSP stressed that public cooperation played an essential role in addressing traffic issues. Road users were urged to follow the rules and avoid actions that could cause unnecessary delays.

Islamabad police maintained that ensuring a safer road environment required continuous enforcement and strict measures against violators. These efforts aimed to provide maximum convenience to the city's residents, encouraging responsible driving behavior and adherence to traffic laws.

