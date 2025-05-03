Open Menu

Islamabad Police CTD Conducts Seven-day Combat Refresher Course For Jawans

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2025 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under the supervision of SSP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Hamza Humayun, has launched a seven-day combat refresher course aimed at enhancing the skills and professional capabilities of CTD Jawans.

An official told APP that the refresher course is equipping CTD Islamabad personnel with essential counter-terrorism training.

He said that during the course, the Jawans are undergoing physical fitness drills, weapon handling, hostage rescue simulations, operations to neutralize armed suspects, and law-and-order maintenance exercises, all designed to ensure effective responses in emergency situations.

He said the Islamabad Police CTD has consistently demonstrated a high level of preparedness in launching swift operations against terrorists and criminal elements, which reflects the effectiveness of their training.

He said the Counter Terrorism Department plays a vital role in securing the Federal capital and preventing untoward incidents, adding that CTD Islamabad is fully capable of combating terrorism while protecting the lives and property of citizens.

He said the Primary objective of organizing such training courses is to boost the operational competencies of police officers and help them adopt effective strategies during critical situations.

