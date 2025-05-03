Islamabad Police CTD Conducts Seven-day Combat Refresher Course For Jawans
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under the supervision of SSP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Hamza Humayun, has launched a seven-day combat refresher course aimed at enhancing the skills and professional capabilities of CTD Jawans.
An official told APP that the refresher course is equipping CTD Islamabad personnel with essential counter-terrorism training.
He said that during the course, the Jawans are undergoing physical fitness drills, weapon handling, hostage rescue simulations, operations to neutralize armed suspects, and law-and-order maintenance exercises, all designed to ensure effective responses in emergency situations.
He said the Islamabad Police CTD has consistently demonstrated a high level of preparedness in launching swift operations against terrorists and criminal elements, which reflects the effectiveness of their training.
He said the Counter Terrorism Department plays a vital role in securing the Federal capital and preventing untoward incidents, adding that CTD Islamabad is fully capable of combating terrorism while protecting the lives and property of citizens.
He said the Primary objective of organizing such training courses is to boost the operational competencies of police officers and help them adopt effective strategies during critical situations.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System
Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025
IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen
Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad Police CTD conducts seven-day combat refresher course for Jawans4 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police Abbottabad intensify crackdown on violators across the district4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders for improvement in roads condition4 minutes ago
-
Illegal constructions demolished in Chibban and Mai Di Jhuggi4 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Australia's PM Albanese on re-election14 minutes ago
-
Cotton cultivation enters final phase in Punjab14 minutes ago
-
Ne Estate Officer appointed to FDA14 minutes ago
-
DC urges joint efforts to tackle child malnutrition23 minutes ago
-
Robber killed in encounter23 minutes ago
-
SBBU organizes interdepartmental quiz debate competitions23 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 holds fire drill at Forward Sports23 minutes ago
-
Int'l health partners acknowledge polio vaccination campaign24 minutes ago