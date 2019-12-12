UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police Decide To Enhance Patrolling To Curb Street Crimes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 10:10 PM

Islamabad Police decide to enhance patrolling to curb street crimes

Islamabad Police have chalked out comprehensive plan to curb street crimes and decided to enhance patrolling in the various sectors of the federal capital to provide sense of complete security to the people and check the activities of anti-social elements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police have chalked out comprehensive plan to curb street crimes and decided to enhance patrolling in the various sectors of the Federal capital to provide sense of complete security to the people and check the activities of anti-social elements.

The high-ups of Islamabad Police, the source said, have issued special directions to all the SDPOs and SHOs to enhance patrolling and vigilance in their respective areas to curb street crimes.

They have also directed to ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders and court absconders and check the activities of those who had remained jail birds in the past.

They directed to ensure vigilance against the suspects and make effective checking at all entry and exit points of the city.

As per details, Islamabad Police arrested more than 300 persons involved in street crimes during the current year and recovered looted items worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from them.

On the directives of inspector general of police office, all police officials and station house offices (SHOs) have also launched aggressive campaign against the criminals. During the drive, the capital police obtained the record of those persons who had ever remained involved in street crimes and arrested 40 such street criminals, the source said.

Meanwhile, police spokesman said this campaign against the street criminals would remain continue for which directions have been made to the concerned police officials.

