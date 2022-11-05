Islamabad police decide to remove containers and return of Sindh cops

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Saturday announced the removal of containers placed alongside the roads of entry and exit points of the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Saturday announced the removal of containers placed alongside the roads of entry and exit points of the city.

According to police, orders would be issued about the return of Sindh policemen to their province.

IGP Islamabad said that he is extremely thankful to the Sindh police, FC and Rangers personnel for their cooperation.

He also thanked the citizens of Islamabad for their cooperation.