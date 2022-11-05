UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Decide To Remove Containers And Return Of Sindh Cops

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2022 | 11:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Saturday announced the removal of containers placed alongside the roads of entry and exit points of the city.

According to police, orders would be issued about the return of Sindh policemen to their province.

IGP Islamabad said that he is extremely thankful to the Sindh police, FC and Rangers personnel for their cooperation.

He also thanked the citizens of Islamabad for their cooperation.

