Islamabad Police Decides To Conduct Meetings Via Video Link

Wed 08th April 2020 | 08:00 PM

Islamabad police decides to conduct meetings via video link

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have decided to conduct its meetings via videolink in the wake of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have decided to conduct its meetings via videolink in the wake of coronavirus.

It would also complete its official tasks through digital platforms, said a press release issued here.

A digital application would be launched for the purpose.

The IT department of police would impart trainings to all officers at Central Police Office in first phase.

The officials, performing duties in other police offices would also be given trainings so that they could complete their routine tasks through online means.

Such initiatives would save time and ensure speedy work at the police offices.

