Islamabad police denies arrest of MNA Sher Afzal Marwat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have officially denied reports claiming the arrest of Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sher Afzal Marwat.

In a statement released on Thursday, a spokesperson for the ICT Police refuted the circulating rumors and clarified that Marwat has not been detained.

The denial comes in response to erroneous reports broadcasted by several private tv channels alleging the MNA's arrest.

The spokesperson urged media and the public to disregard these inaccurate reports, confirming that Marwat remains free and has not been involved in any police action.