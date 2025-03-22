- Home
- Pakistan
- Islamabad Police deploy 1,500 officers, enforce strict security for Youm-e-Ali processions
Islamabad Police Deploy 1,500 Officers, Enforce Strict Security For Youm-e-Ali Processions
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police have deployed over 1,500 officers and implemented strict security measures across the Federal capital to ensure the safety of Youm-e-Ali (RA) processions.
A public relations officer told APP that the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, visited the designated routes of the processions and reviewed security arrangements. He also issued necessary directives to the officers on duty.
He said said that zonal SPs and other senior officers accompanied him during the visit. Over 1,500 police officers have been deployed to perform security duties on this occasion, he added.
SSP Shoaib said that traffic officers and personnel have been stationed to regulate vehicular movement and ensure a smooth flow of traffic during the processions.
Strict security checks, including body searches and screening through walk-through gates, are being conducted at entry points, he maintained.
Shoaib said that snipers have been deployed on rooftops to enhance security, while senior police officers are continuously monitoring and briefing security personnel on duty.
Ensuring the safety of citizens remains the top priority of the police, he stated. He further emphasized that all necessary measures have been taken to provide foolproof security for the processions.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone
Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..
Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024
Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025
Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decision over Lockheed
RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official
2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports
Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM departs to Pakistan after completing official visit to KSA6 minutes ago
-
World Water Day, Earth Hour remind us to address climate change: Chairman WAPDA6 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police deploy 1,500 officers, enforce strict security for Youm-e-Ali processions6 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan Ministry unveils development initiatives, strategic vision6 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 53,000 cusecs water6 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh6 minutes ago
-
DIG Prisons visits Mandi Bahauddin jail6 minutes ago
-
2 Shaheed cops' Namaz-e-Janaza offered16 minutes ago
-
1 meat shops managers arrested26 minutes ago
-
Water conservation national obligation, imperative for development: Ahsan Iqbal36 minutes ago
-
WASA holds awareness walk on World Water Day46 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held56 minutes ago