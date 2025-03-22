Islamabad Police deploy 1,500 officers, enforce strict security for Youm-e-Ali processions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police have deployed over 1,500 officers and implemented strict security measures across the Federal capital to ensure the safety of Youm-e-Ali (RA) processions.

A public relations officer told APP that the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, visited the designated routes of the processions and reviewed security arrangements. He also issued necessary directives to the officers on duty.

He said said that zonal SPs and other senior officers accompanied him during the visit. Over 1,500 police officers have been deployed to perform security duties on this occasion, he added.

SSP Shoaib said that traffic officers and personnel have been stationed to regulate vehicular movement and ensure a smooth flow of traffic during the processions.

Strict security checks, including body searches and screening through walk-through gates, are being conducted at entry points, he maintained.

Shoaib said that snipers have been deployed on rooftops to enhance security, while senior police officers are continuously monitoring and briefing security personnel on duty.

Ensuring the safety of citizens remains the top priority of the police, he stated. He further emphasized that all necessary measures have been taken to provide foolproof security for the processions.

