Open Menu

Islamabad Police Deploys 3,500 Officers For Eid Security, 500 For Traffic Management

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Islamabad police deploys 3,500 officers for Eid security, 500 for traffic management

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has deployed over 3,500 officers and personnel across the city for patrolling and crime prevention duties. Additionally, 500 traffic officers have been assigned to manage traffic flow, especially for tourists traveling to and from Murree.

A public relations officer told APP on Sunday that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has announced a comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure the safety and convenience of citizens and tourists visiting the capital.

Highlighting key measures, IG Rizvi stated that 18 security checkpoints have been established at the city’s entry and exit points to monitor and regulate movement.

A crackdown will also be launched against street crime, reckless behaviour, and aerial firing to maintain public safety.

IG Rizvi emphasized that all parks, including Lake View and Daman-e-Koh, have been designated as family parks to ensure a safe and enjoyable atmosphere for families during Eid celebrations.

IG further noted that bicycle patrols will be conducted inside these parks to enhance security.

To protect homes of citizens traveling to their hometowns for Eid, police beats have been established near residential areas. Additionally, both four-wheeler and two-wheeler patrols will be actively monitoring different sectors of the city.

Citizens will witness extensive patrolling throughout Islamabad, with security personnel utilizing body-worn cameras, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems, and trackers to enhance surveillance.

IG Rizvi highlighted that

data on criminals involved in offenses over the past three years has been compiled, and a ‘Knock the Door’ operation initiated before Eid to apprehend suspects.

Reaffirming Islamabad Police’s commitment to maintaining law and order, IG Rizvi noted, “My force is on duty away from their families so that you can celebrate Eid safely.”

Rizvi urged citizens to cooperate with the police in ensuring a secure and peaceful festive period.

APP/rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025

5 hours ago
 UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr gre ..

UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr greetings with leaders of brother ..

14 hours ago
 RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam' ..

RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

14 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed b ..

UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

14 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of M ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro

14 hours ago
Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, ..

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

14 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers c ..

Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..

14 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque

14 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rule ..

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

14 hours ago
 Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Ara ..

Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders

14 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Isl ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan