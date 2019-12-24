Islamabad police devise elaborate plan for foolproof security on Christmas

Islamabad Police have devised a comprehensive security plan for Christmas in the federal capital and more than 1,000 security personnel including lady police will perform their duties in different parts of the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) : Islamabad Police have devised a comprehensive security plan for Christmas in the Federal capital and more than 1,000 security personnel including lady police will perform their duties in different parts of the city.

Following directions of DIG (Operations) Waqar-ud-Din Syed, all four zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs) will monitor their respective areas to ensure security in and around the churches.

The police have also issued a separate security order for all the churches, besides deployment of additional personnel to keep an eye on the suspects.

As per security plan, different teams of Islamabad Police will patrol in their respective areas under the supervision of SDPOs and SHOs. The respective SPs will monitor the security and patrolling plan to ensure complete law and order in the federal capital on Christmas.

Volunteers along with lady police personnel will remain deployed outside the churches to facilitate the worshippers while additional security personnel will be deployed at all public places as well to keep an eye on the suspects.

The police will also ensure strict security measures at all entrance and exit routes of the federal capital, besides deployment of Bomb Disposal Squads in different areas to deal with any emergency.

All police stations in Islamabad have been instructed to maintain their duty rostrum and nominate teams to patrol all sectors and rural areas of the federal capital.

DIG Operation Islamabad said that Islamabad Police will fully cooperate with Christian community on this auspicious day and ensure foolproof security, besides promoting interfaith harmony.

He said that it is utmost duty of the police to ensure security for life and property of the citizens, adding that the police would use all resources to maintain law and order in the city.

The DIG said that zonal SPs have been provided with the additional police personnel while the police reserve force will remain ready at Aabpara Police Station to respond to any emergency.