Islamabad Police Devise Elaborate Security Plan For New Year Night

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 07:18 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Islamabad police have made an elaborate plan for security on eve of new year night in the city and decided to ensure special deployment police force to maintain peace and tranquility.

Around 2000 policemen would be deployed to ensure foolproof security during possible celebrations on New Year night.

The plan was finalized by Inspector General of Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar in a meeting here on Monday.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, Director General (Safe City) Sarfaraz Ahmed Falki, SSPs Security, Traffic, CTF, Law and Order, AIG (Special Branch), AIG (Operations), Additional SP and Zonal SPs were also present in the meeting.

IGP Aamir issued directions to deploy police contingent at important places, shopping centres, main markets for the safety of public.

Police Commandos would also be deployed at different places apart from patrolling by police officials.

All Police Stations have been directed to keep foolproof security arrangements in their area of responsibility while special ITP teams have been made to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the occasion.

Traffic police would also coordinate with the city police to maintain law and order and control traffic on the occasion, the IGP directed.

IGP Islamabad has appealed the citizens to demonstrate responsibility in their attitude and behave like a member of civilized society. He said that one-wheeling, aerial firing and fire-works would not be allowed in the city and every possible step would be taken to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens. The DIG (Operations) would supervise all the security arrangements and no laxity would be tolerated in duties.

