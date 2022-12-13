UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Devise Mechanism To Check Attitude Of Officials With Complainants

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Islamabad police devise mechanism to check attitude of officials with complainants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have devised a mechanism to check attitude of officials with public in police stations and to record views of complainants for further improvement.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, feedback of complainants would be recorded and maximum efforts to be made for relief to them.

Police source said that Islamabad Police is taking all possible steps to provide maximum relief to the citizens. He said that IGP has directed the officials to ensure quality investigation into crime cases and provide relief to people through resolving their matters.

He said that free registration of crime, quality investigation and prevention of crime are among top priorities of police and no compromise would be made on it.

He said that the performance of investigation officers would be reviewed on continuous basis and those showing good performance would be encouraged.

The source said that IGP Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has also directed all police officials to listen the complainants themselves and check the quality of investigation besides satisfaction of the complainants.

He said that safety and security of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be unturned in this regard.

