Islamabad Police Devise New Checking Policy For Its Police Zones

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 08:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Islamabad police have devised a new policy for comprehensive checking in its police zones with a sole purpose to ensure protection of the lives and properties of citizens.

Following the new policy named "one sector seal policy", one sector in each police zone will be sealed for the purpose of checking and thorough checking would be made, said a press release on Sunday.

As per policy devised by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh cordoned off complete I-8 sector from 4 pm to 7:30 pm and strict checking was made at its all 14 entry and exit points.

The checking was also participated by Industrial Area, Sabzi Mandi, Shamas Colony and Noon police stations and every suspected bike and vehicle entering in the sector was checked.

Police impounded 80 bikes and nabbed 20 suspects as well as eight professional alm-seekers during the checking.

Meanwhile, checking was also conducted in various area of Islamabad and a total of 765 bikes, 12 vehicles driven without documents were impounded and shifted at various police stations.

A total of 250 suspects were checked and 28 professional beggars were nabbed while black papers were removed from five tinted glass vehicles.

Due to cooperation of citizens with police, no untoward incident was reported and people appreciated this policing measure taken for their safety.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has directed to continue such policing measures to combat criminals effectively and ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

