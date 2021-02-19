Islamabad police devise night patrolling plan to combat crime

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmad Kausar has finalized a night patrolling plan covering all sectors of the city with a purpose to secure the city and ensure safety to citizens. DIG (Operations) has said that purpose of this patrolling pan is to curb street crime, incidents of house theft and check bike as well as car lifting incidents.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman, he said that efforts are underway to ensure effective policing in the city and secure lives of people.

He said that SPs, SDPOs, SHOs, Additional SHOs and other officers will patrol in their respective areas during night.

Checking would also be conducted by erecting pickets at entry and exit points of residential areas.

Police teams would ensure checking of suspected and stolen vehicles, motorcycles and suspected persons.

He hoped that desired results would be achieved through this plan and citizens to feel more secure through it.

Afzaal Ahmad Kausar said that, personnel of Islamabad police are performing their duties in an efficient manner despite risk of coronavirus and their moral is very much high.

Meanwhile, DIG (Operations) appealed the citizens to assist police in combating crime.

He said all these measures were being taken to protect the lives and property of the citizens who should also cooperate with police to avoid any inconvenience.