Islamabad police devise night patrolling plan for residential areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad police have finalized a night patrolling plan covering all sectors of the city and checking would be conducted by erecting police pickets at entry and exit points of the residential areas under this new policing strategy.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) has given approval to this plan devised by Additional SP Farhat Abbas Kazmi while additional strength and falcon vehicles have been provided to all Zonal SPs following this new policing strategy.

DIG (Operations) said that purpose of this patrolling pan is to curb street crime, incidents of house theft and curb bike as well as car lifting incidents. He said that personnel of Islamabad police are performing their duties in an efficient manner despite risk of coronavirus and their moral is very much high.

Waqar Uddin Syed said that police pickets would be erected at all entry and exit points of each sector and strict checking would be ensured in residential areas. He hoped that desired results would be achieved and citizens to feel more secure through this plan.

Meanwhile, DIG (Operations) appealed the citizens to assist police in combating crime and ensuring implementation on directions of the government during current phase of COVID-19.

He asked citizens to stay at home, avoid unnecessary traveling, keep NIC with them while coming out of the houses and follow directions of district administration being issued from time to time.

He said all these measures were being taken to protect the lives and property of the citizens who should also cooperate with police to avoid any inconvenience.