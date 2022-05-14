UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Devise Patrolling Plan For Effective Security In Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Islamabad Police have devised new sector safety patrolling plan to ensure effective security in the capital and for that more than 20 vehicles would patrol each street of sector.

Police sources said this plan would be launched with immediate effect and police officials deputed at police stations from the rank of constable to inspector would perform patrolling duties in a particular area. Each policeman would be rotated after six months and would be transferred to other zones.

He said that purpose of this patrolling plan was to eradicate crime from the city and ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens. The source said that it has been decided to launch crackdown against drug pushers and those involved in street crime.

The sources said that patrolling time had been devised after mapping timings of crime incidents in various locations of the city while all Superintendents of Police (SPs) had been directed to ensure implementation on it.

He said that research or mapping about timing of crime incidents has been conducted and effective steps would be ensured to control crime.

It has been also decided to erect halting points in various areas of the city and maintain high vigilance and effective checking. Different halting points would be created to keep an eye over suspicious persons and vehicles in order to curb the crime and criminal activities, the source maintained.

As per plan, all exit and entry points of Islamabad will be also cordoned off randomly along with other places at different venues and times. In order to prevent street crime within the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), the source said that Islamabad police had adopted pro-active policy and hoped to get success through its effective plan.

He said that it had also been decided to remain in complete coordination with the safe city project teams so that police mobile and patrolling teams might get success in arresting criminals and curb activities of suspicious elements.

