Islamabad police devise plan for effective security during last Ashra of Ramadan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the last Ashra of the holy month of Ramadan and for religious gatherings to be held during this period.

According to a police official, a security plan in this regard has been finalize and IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Yunus directed the police officials to maintain close coordination with mosque committees.

He said that it was decided in the meeting to put in place special security arrangements at sensitive worship places to avert any untoward incident.

It was also directed to enhance patrolling in the capital territory to ensure safe environment for the citizens, he added.

He said security at the Faisal Mosque had already been beefed up while strict vigilance would be maintained there to ensure protection to the faithfuls sitting in Aitikaf. The official said it was decided to intensify campaign against professional beggars, particularly outside worship places.

All station house officers, he said, had been directed to remain in contact with the mosque committees of their respective areas and extend full cooperation to them with regard to the security of worship places.

It was also decided to deploy additional police contingents at sensitive places, he added.

He said that it has been directed to enhance patrolling in Capital Territory to ensure safe environment for the citizens while strict vigilance at entry and exit points of the Capital would be ensured.

He also appealed the citizens to keep vigilance about the suspected elements and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.

Moreover, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has deployed additional police personnel in the Federal capital to keep the flow of traffic normal during the third Ashra of holy month of Ramzan.

SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal directed to deploy additional police strength around shopping malls, markets, restaurants and business outlets. He also directed to make Police Congestion Unit' more vibrant and take special measures for smooth traffic flow in the city.