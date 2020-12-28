Islamabad police devise security plan for New Year night

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad police have made an elaborate plan for security on eve of new year night in the city and decided to ensure special deployment to maintain peace and tranquility.

Around 2000 police personnel would be deployed to ensure foolproof security and keep vigilant eye during possible celebrations on New Year night.

The plan was finalized by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar in a meeting here on Monday which was attended by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, SSPs Security, Traffic, CTF, Safe City, AIG (Special Branch), AIG (Operations), Additional SP and Zonal SPs.

Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar issued directions to deploy police contingent at important places, shopping centres, main markets for the safety of public on the eve of New Year Night. He said that people should act as civilized citizens and avoid from any irresponsible activity on the occasion.

The IGP directed all police officials to ensure special deployment in their respective areas including shopping centers and main markets for the safety of the public during the night. Police Commandos will be also deployed at different places apart from patrolling by police officials.

All police stations have been directed to keep foolproof security arrangements in their area of responsibility while special ITP teams have been made to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the occasion.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed would overall monitor traffic arrangements while Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) Commandos, Lady Commandos, all DSPs and Inspector would perform patrolling duties in various areas. He also directed for strict action against those involved in one-wheeling, racing, fire-works and aerial firing.

The SSP (Traffic) would ensure all measures for smooth traffic flow in the city while traffic police will also coordinate with the city police to maintain law and order and control traffic on the occasion, the IGP directed.

IGP Islamabad has appealed the citizens to demonstrate responsibility in their attitude and act like a member of civilized society. He said that one-wheeling, aerial firing and fire-works would not be allowed in the city and every possible step would be taken to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

The DIG (Operations) would supervise all the security arrangements and no laxity would be tolerated in duties.