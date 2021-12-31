UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Devise Security Plan For New Year Celebrations

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2021 | 05:10 PM

Islamabad police devise security plan for New Year celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have made an elaborate plan for security on eve of new year celebrations in the city and decided to ensure special deployment to maintain peace and tranquility.

Around 2000 policemen would be deployed to ensure fool proof security and keep vigilant eye during possible celebrations on New Year. The plan was finalized during a meeting attended by police high-ups in the Central Police Office, police source said.

It was directed to deploy police contingent at important places, shopping centres, main markets for the safety of public on the eve of New Year. Islamabad police have appealed to the citizens to act like a responsible citizens and refrain from any irresponsible activity on the occasion.

It was directed that all police officials would ensure special deployment in their respective areas including shopping centers and main markets for the safety of the public during the night.

Police Commandos will be also deployed at different places apart from patrolling by police officials. All Police Stations have been directed to keep fool proof security arrangements in their area of responsibility while special ITP teams have been made to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the occasion. Traffic police will also coordinate with the city police to maintain law and order and control traffic on the occasion.

Islamabad police have also appealed the citizens to demonstrate responsibility in their attitude and behave like a member of civilized society.

One-wheeling, aerial firing and fire-works would not be allowed in the city and every possible step would be taken to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens, the source said.

