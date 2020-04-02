UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police Donate 250 Blood Bottles For Thalassemia Patients

Islamabad police donate 250 blood bottles for thalassemia patients

Islamabad Police on Thursday donated 250 bottles of blood for thalassemia patients to overcome shortage of it as the flow of donations has declined due to lockdown in wake of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police on Thursday donated 250 bottles of blood for thalassemia patients to overcome shortage of it as the flow of donations has declined due to lockdown in wake of coronavirus.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar formally handed over these blood bottles to Chairman Red Crescent Abrar-ul-Haq.

Red Crescent, chairman thanked the officials of Islamabad police for donating blood.

He said that such cooperation should continue in future and others should also come forward and donate blood as capital police had set a precedent for them.

IGP Islamabad said that thalassemia patients were facing shortage of blood due to lockdown in the country due to coronavirus and it was honor for the force to participate in such life-saving activities.

He said that Islamabad Police would stand with the people in this critical hour and would continue participation in such activities in future as well.

