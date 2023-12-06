Islamabad police educate youth on drug prevention

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police have initiated a special awareness campaign to eradicate use of narcotics from the Federal capital and ensure the safety of the youth from the curse of drugs.

Police teams are conducting special lectures in various educational institutions to educate students about the harms of drugs and preventive measures.

Highlighting the important of campaign, Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that police have launched this special awareness campaign to rid the federal capital of narcotics and safeguard the young generation from the curse of drugs.

During this campaign, police teams are delivering lectures in various educational institutes about the harms of drugs and preventive measures, emphasizing that drug abuse is detrimental to the health and future of students.

Students are urged to protect themselves and contribute to saving their surroundings from the curse of drugs.

Parents and teachers are being encouraged to collaborate in preventing youth from falling victim to drugs.

The police teams have appealed to the public to immediately inform the police about any drug-related activities in their vicinity. The cooperation of the public is deemed crucial for the successful eradication of this menace.

Islamabad Capital Police and Anti-Narcotics Force are jointly working to combat drug trafficking, while special teams have been constituted to apprehend drug peddlers in educational institutions.

ICCPO emphasized that individuals involved in businesses related to narcotics and liquor will be brought to justice. Islamabad Capital Police is actively engaging with the community to make the city safe and secure.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious persons or activities to the relevant police station, or at the emergency helpline "Pucar-15," or "ICT Police" app.