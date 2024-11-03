Open Menu

Islamabad Police Elevate Officers To Higher Ranks Based On Merit

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2024 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Approved by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have announced the promotion of a total of 240 officers to higher positions following a recent meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) chaired by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer.

The promotions were made consequent upon the recommendations of the DPC in its meeting held at the Central Police Office.

A public relations officer told APP that the promotion board convened to address vacancies for the ranks of Head Constable, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Sub-Inspector, and Inspector.

The board recommended the following promotions based on exemplary service records and overall satisfactory performance:

20 Sub-Inspectors (BS-14) promoted to the rank of Inspector (BS-16).

55 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (BS-11) promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspector (BS-14).

65 Head Constables (BS-09) promoted to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector (BS-11).

2 Inspectors (BS-16) promoted to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (BS-17).

Additionally, under the leadership of AIG Logistics Muhammad Shoaib, a separate board recommended the promotion of 98 Constables to the rank of Head Constable. All promotion notifications have been issued promptly.

IGP Rizvi had previously instructed that all vacancies be filled as quickly as possible.

"Promotion is a fundamental right for every officer," IGP Rizvi stated.

The officers promoted to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (BS-17) include:

Muhammad Sarfraz, Inspector, promoted to Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Muhammad Yasin Taggar, Inspector, promoted to Superintendent of Police.

These promotions take immediate effect, with the promoted officers remaining on probation for a year unless extended under applicable regulations.

