Islamabad Police employees to be provided medical facilities at concessional rates.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021) Islamabad police have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a private pharmacy which would conduct medical tests and provide medicine of its personnel at concessional rates.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has directed to ensure best medical facilities to the policemen of the force and their families. Following his directions, SSP (Headquarters) Muhammad Omar Khan made efforts and signed an MoU with business developer Dr. Saira Sarwar of a Private Lab.

Following this MoU, in-service policemen would get concession of 50 percent in medical tests through this lab while on medicine would get 5 percent concession. The medical facilities can be availed round the clock and all over the pakistan.

The policemen or their families are requested to keep NIC, departmental card or evidence of affiliation with Islamabad police during the visit.

The IGP Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said that such steps would increase the morale of the force.