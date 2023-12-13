Open Menu

Islamabad Police Engage Quaid-e-Azam University Students In Drug Prevention Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2023 | 07:19 PM

Islamabad police engage Quaid-e-Azam University students in drug prevention campaign

Capital Police Officer of Security Division Islamabad Awais Ahmad delivered a compelling lecture at Quaid-e-Azam University as part of the Islamabad Capital Police's ongoing initiative to combat drug abuse in the federal capital and protect the younger generation from the perils of narcotics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Capital Police Officer of Security Division Islamabad Awais Ahmad delivered a compelling lecture at Quaid-e-Azam University as part of the Islamabad Capital Police's ongoing initiative to combat drug abuse in the Federal capital and protect the younger generation from the perils of narcotics.

Addressing a diverse audience comprising professors, students, and university staff, Awais Ahmad underscored the urgent need for students to distance themselves from the menace of drug abuse and take concrete steps to secure their futures. The lecture focused on the damaging effects of substance abuse, particularly among the youth, emphasizing the profound threat it poses to both health and future prospects.

As part of the awareness campaign, CPO Security Awais Ahmad encouraged proactive measures to safeguard individuals and communities from the harmful impact of drugs. Attendees were urged to play an active role in prevention, with recommendations made for educational institutions to organize seminars and anti-drug marches to amplify awareness.

During the session, participants had the opportunity to engage with the CPO Security Division, raising queries that were addressed comprehensively. Awais Ahmad shed light on the legal actions taken by the Islamabad Capital Police against drug-related offenses, emphasizing the commitment to bringing perpetrators, especially those involved in drug trafficking, to justice.

Islamabad Capital Police is actively seeking the cooperation of citizens in ensuring the city's security. Attendees were reminded to promptly report any suspicious activities or individuals to their respective police stations, the emergency helpline "Pucar-15," or through the ICT-15 app. This collaborative effort is essential in creating a safer environment for all residents of the federal capital.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Drugs All From

Recent Stories

PSL Season 9 Draft: Exciting picks and trades unve ..

PSL Season 9 Draft: Exciting picks and trades unveiled for upcoming tournament

4 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) s ..

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) says to help revive GPO service ..

1 minute ago
 PM says terrorists already lost war; reiterates un ..

PM says terrorists already lost war; reiterates unyielding "no surrender, no ret ..

1 minute ago
 Two bodies found in Ghazi Brotha water channel

Two bodies found in Ghazi Brotha water channel

1 minute ago
 Consul General of Turkiye visits PCJCCI Secretaria ..

Consul General of Turkiye visits PCJCCI Secretariat

1 minute ago
 COMSTECH, Huawei join forces to fortify OIC's Scie ..

COMSTECH, Huawei join forces to fortify OIC's Scientific Landscape

16 seconds ago
BFC to attract investors in Faisalabad: FCCI presi ..

BFC to attract investors in Faisalabad: FCCI president

1 minute ago
 CMO Education pays surprise visit to 21 schools

CMO Education pays surprise visit to 21 schools

5 minutes ago
 RDA to provide all possible support to promote con ..

RDA to provide all possible support to promote construction activities: DG RDA

16 minutes ago
 UVAS workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in pet animals pra ..

UVAS workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in pet animals practice’ concludes

16 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad directs to focus on municipal servic ..

DC Abbottabad directs to focus on municipal services for the citizens

7 minutes ago
 Prioritizing Science & Technology termed as only k ..

Prioritizing Science & Technology termed as only key to socio-economic developme ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan