Islamabad police engage Quaid-e-Azam University students in drug prevention campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Capital Police Officer of Security Division Islamabad Awais Ahmad delivered a compelling lecture at Quaid-e-Azam University as part of the Islamabad Capital Police's ongoing initiative to combat drug abuse in the Federal capital and protect the younger generation from the perils of narcotics.

Addressing a diverse audience comprising professors, students, and university staff, Awais Ahmad underscored the urgent need for students to distance themselves from the menace of drug abuse and take concrete steps to secure their futures. The lecture focused on the damaging effects of substance abuse, particularly among the youth, emphasizing the profound threat it poses to both health and future prospects.

As part of the awareness campaign, CPO Security Awais Ahmad encouraged proactive measures to safeguard individuals and communities from the harmful impact of drugs. Attendees were urged to play an active role in prevention, with recommendations made for educational institutions to organize seminars and anti-drug marches to amplify awareness.

During the session, participants had the opportunity to engage with the CPO Security Division, raising queries that were addressed comprehensively. Awais Ahmad shed light on the legal actions taken by the Islamabad Capital Police against drug-related offenses, emphasizing the commitment to bringing perpetrators, especially those involved in drug trafficking, to justice.

Islamabad Capital Police is actively seeking the cooperation of citizens in ensuring the city's security. Attendees were reminded to promptly report any suspicious activities or individuals to their respective police stations, the emergency helpline "Pucar-15," or through the ICT-15 app. This collaborative effort is essential in creating a safer environment for all residents of the federal capital.