Islamabad Police Enhance Facilitation For Driving License Applicants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police, specifically the Traffic Division, has taken steps to ensure increased convenience for individuals applying for a driving license.

The focus is on providing comprehensive facilities and equal treatment to all applicants. Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer led a special meeting with the licensing department and traffic headquarters to assess the measures implemented for enhancing citizen convenience. He emphasized the significance of maintaining a civilized demeanor while interacting with citizens and highlighted the importance of comprehensive facilities for obtaining driving licenses.

During the meeting, the outstanding performance of the traffic staff was recognized, and special instructions were issued to further enhance their services.

With a commitment to providing professional expertise, the Capital Traffic Police Islamabad aims to prioritize the welfare of the public. The meeting, directed by Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, emphasized the Capital Police's reputation as a model force nationwide and to continue the hard work to uphold its image.

The emphasis was on equal treatment and building confidence among applicants. Furthermore, the meeting discussed the implementation of a merit-based assessment system for driving tests. Instructions were given to educate the team to raise awareness about traffic laws and road safety among driving learners and citizens. These collective efforts aim to transform Islamabad into an accident-free city, prioritizing the well-being of its residents.

