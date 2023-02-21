Islamabad police enhance security, set up special checkpoints

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad police have enhanced the security in the city and set up special checkpoints at various locations and important boulevards to ensure high vigilance.

Police said that effective measures were being taken to maintain law and order and enhance security in the city, in compliance with the special directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan.

Ambulances, police vehicles, other government vehicles, and police personnel will also be checked at these points.

Government officials and citizens have been appealed to keep their identity cards with them while traveling and cooperate with the police during the checking process.

IGP Islamabad has said that maintaining law and order and protecting the lives and property of citizens were among the top priorities of the Islamabad Police.