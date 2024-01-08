Islamabad police enhance services for driving license applicants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police have implemented measures to improve convenience for driving license applicants, aiming to facilitate prompt issuance of licenses to eligible individuals.

A special meeting convened at the traffic headquarters in Faizabad, chaired by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad, Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, focused on evaluating the steps taken to augment citizen convenience during the licensing process.

The Primary objective is to ensure that all applicants receive comprehensive facilities and equitable treatment.

Acknowledging the exceptional performance of police officials, the meeting included the issuance of special instructions to further elevate the quality of services. Islamabad police is dedicated to providing professional expertise and prioritizing the welfare of the public.

The meeting emphasized the national recognition of the Islamabad Capital Police as a model force, underscoring the need to continue working diligently to maintain this esteemed reputation.

The CTO stressed the importance of maintaining a courteous demeanour when interacting with citizens and highlighted the significance of offering comprehensive facilities for obtaining driving licenses.

Equal treatment and instilling confidence among applicants were key focal points, with discussions centred on implementing a merit-based assessment system for driving tests.

The education team received instructions to raise awareness about traffic laws and road safety among driving learners and citizens. These collective efforts aim to transform Islamabad into an accident-free city, prioritizing the well-being of its residents.