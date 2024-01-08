Open Menu

Islamabad Police Enhance Services For Driving License Applicants

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Islamabad police enhance services for driving license applicants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police have implemented measures to improve convenience for driving license applicants, aiming to facilitate prompt issuance of licenses to eligible individuals.

A special meeting convened at the traffic headquarters in Faizabad, chaired by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad, Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, focused on evaluating the steps taken to augment citizen convenience during the licensing process.

The Primary objective is to ensure that all applicants receive comprehensive facilities and equitable treatment.

Acknowledging the exceptional performance of police officials, the meeting included the issuance of special instructions to further elevate the quality of services. Islamabad police is dedicated to providing professional expertise and prioritizing the welfare of the public.

The meeting emphasized the national recognition of the Islamabad Capital Police as a model force, underscoring the need to continue working diligently to maintain this esteemed reputation.

The CTO stressed the importance of maintaining a courteous demeanour when interacting with citizens and highlighted the significance of offering comprehensive facilities for obtaining driving licenses.

Equal treatment and instilling confidence among applicants were key focal points, with discussions centred on implementing a merit-based assessment system for driving tests.

The education team received instructions to raise awareness about traffic laws and road safety among driving learners and citizens. These collective efforts aim to transform Islamabad into an accident-free city, prioritizing the well-being of its residents.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Education Road Traffic Faizabad All

Recent Stories

Shakib creates buzz on social media by slapping fa ..

Shakib creates buzz on social media by slapping fan

19 minutes ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named vice-captain for Pakistan's ..

Mohammad Rizwan named vice-captain for Pakistan's T20 Team

52 minutes ago
 SC is likely to announce reserved verdict on lifet ..

SC is likely to announce reserved verdict on lifetime disqualification today

1 hour ago
 Nationwide anti-Polio drive of varied duration beg ..

Nationwide anti-Polio drive of varied duration begins

2 hours ago
 Election 2024: Appellate Tribunals will continue t ..

Election 2024: Appellate Tribunals will continue to dispose of appeals till Wedn ..

2 hours ago
 Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

1 day ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

2 days ago
 Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on ..

Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan