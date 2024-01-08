Open Menu

Islamabad Police Ensure Robust Security Measures In High-security Zone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2024 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) In compliance with the explicit directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police is actively involved in implementing comprehensive security measures during the hearings of significant cases in the high-security zone.

The teams of Islamabad Capital Police deployed in the high-security zone are diligently carrying out their responsibilities to ensure effective security arrangements during the hearings of crucial cases in the superior courts, police spokesperson said.

Senior police officers have specifically instructed the on-duty personnel to safeguard important government offices, superior courts, and embassies situated in the high-security zone.

All officers and personnel have been unequivocally directed to execute their duties with utmost dedication, maintaining peace and security without any room for negligence or complacency during duty hours.

Islamabad Capital Police is committed to taking all measures to protect the lives and property of the citizens. Any disruption to public peace will not be tolerated.

Citizens are earnestly urged to collaborate with the police and promptly report any suspicious activities or objects to their respective police station or contact the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or utilize the “ICT-15” application.

