Islamabad police ensure smooth traffic flow in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad police on Thursday succeeded to ensure smooth flow of traffic on all main avenues of the city after timely action against few protestors who gathered at various points to protest against the attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Congestions were observed at Faisal avenue, Srinager Highway and Faizabad but police teams rushed to scene and controlled the situation. All the diversions were removed which were placed at Faizabad due to recent law and order situation.