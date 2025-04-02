Open Menu

Islamabad Police Ensure Strict Security On Third Day Of Eid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2025 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) On the special directives of Inspector General (IG) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, enhanced security measures remained in place across the city on the third day of Eid, on Wednesday.

A police spokesman told APP that Islamabad Police made special security arrangements for parks and recreational areas to ensure the safety of citizens.

He said that more than 2,500 officers had been deployed to maintain law and order and oversee traffic management across the capital.

He said that over 500 traffic officers were on duty to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in key areas.

He said that police quick response teams were actively patrolling different parts of the city to respond promptly to any emergency. The Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Chief Traffic Officer, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, and other senior officials are personally present in the field to monitor security and traffic arrangements.

All patrolling units were deployed to enhance vigilance and maintain public safety, he told.

The spokesman said that a strict crackdown against one-wheelers and reckless driving was underway to prevent accidents and ensure road safety.

He said entry into public parks is restricted to families only, with no unauthorized individuals are allowed there, adding that special checkpoints and security barricades had been established at the city's entry and exit points to prevent any security threats.

He said that citizens could obtain traffic-related information by contacting the emergency helpline Pukar 15, Islamabad Traffic Police helpline 1915, or through the official social media platforms of the police. He said that no effort would be spared in maintaining law and order across the city.

"All officers must remain in the field and ensure the effectiveness of security arrangements," said IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi.

