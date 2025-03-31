Islamabad Police Ensured Security, Traffic Management On Chand Raat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi remained in the field late at night, personally overseeing the arrangements.
An official told APP on Monday that the IG Rizvi visited various locations, reviewed security deployments, monitored traffic flow, and interacted with officers and the public to ensure a smooth and safe environment.
All senior officers, including Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs), and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), diligently performed their duties.
Under the directives of Inspector General of Police (IG) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police took exemplary measures to ensure security and smooth traffic flow on Chaand Raat.
The officers continuously monitored traffic flow and security arrangements, ensuring a safe environment for the citizens.
Islamabad Police implemented a comprehensive and effective strategy, deploying special squads, Dolphin Squad, smart car patrolling units, and additional personnel at the busiest commercial centers.
Strict actions were taken against one-wheeling, reckless driving, and motorcyclists using vehicles without silencers. Due to efficient traffic management, all major roads remained free from congestion.
Special security measures were also put in place across marketplaces and main roads, ensuring the safety of the public during the festive occasion.
Citizens appreciated the Islamabad Police for their well-organized security arrangements. In recognition of the officers' dedication, IG Rizvi commended the entire police force for their commendable performance.
APP/rzr-mkz
