Islamabad Police Ensures Elaborate Security Measures In High Security Zone

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police continue its unwavering commitment to upholding law and order within the Federal capital and have ensured comprehensive security measures in high security zone.

In an endeavor to bolster the security of the high security zone, police said that personnel stationed at Margalla Road naka are diligently executing their responsibilities. They are meticulously verifying the details of individuals accessing the high security zone and meticulously documenting vehicle information to ensure comprehensive security measures.

The high security zone encompasses critical government and private establishments, diplomatic missions, and other vital assets, underscoring the necessity for unwavering attention to their protection.

In adherence to the new security protocols, government personnel entering the high security zone are now required to prominently display their departmental identification cards. Similarly, individuals engaged in private business within the high security zone are urged to carry their necessary documentation and extend full cooperation to the on-duty personnel.

Senior officers have emphasized the need for personnel on duty to maintain the highest standards of diligence and professionalism, fostering a positive relationship with citizens. A strong appeal has been made to the public to promptly report any suspicious activity or individuals to the helpline "Pukar-15," underlining the importance of collective efforts in maintaining a secure environment.

