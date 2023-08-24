Islamabad police ensures robust security measures in high security zone

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2023 | 09:32 PM

Islamabad Police is ceaselessly dedicated to preserving law and order within the federal capital and has ensured robust security measures in high-security zones

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Islamabad Police is ceaselessly dedicated to preserving law and order within the Federal capital and has ensured robust security measures in high-security zones.

In a dedicated effort to bolster security within the high-security zone, a police spokesperson said that personnel stationed at the Margalla Road checkpoint diligently carry out their duties.

They carefully verify the credentials of individuals seeking access to the high-security zone and meticulously record vehicle information.

The high-security zone encompasses critical government and private institutions, diplomatic missions, and other vital assets, emphasizing the need for unwavering protection.

Government employees entering this zone are now required to visibly display their departmental identification cards. Furthermore, individuals with business interests within this area are strongly encouraged to carry their necessary documentation and cooperate fully with the on-duty personnel.

Senior officers have issued directives to the personnel on duty, emphasizing the importance of upholding the highest standards of diligence and professionalism while fostering positive interactions with citizens.

A sincere appeal is made to all citizens to promptly report any suspicious activities or individuals to the "Pukar-15" helpline, a police spokesperson added.

