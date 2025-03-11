Islamabad Police ensuring robust security measures during Ramadan: IG Rizvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, visited various areas of the city on Tuesday to inspect security arrangements at mosques and imambargahs during Iftar, Sehri, and prayer times.

A police spokesperson told APP that during the visit, IG Rizvi met with on-duty officers and commended their dedication. He praised the personnel for remaining vigilant to ensure the safety of citizens.

IG Rizvi emphasized that security duties at mosques and imambargahs hold paramount importance during the holy month of Ramadan. He directed senior officers to remain in the field and ensure that all necessary arrangements for Sehri and Iftar are provided to personnel on duty.

"Despite harsh weather conditions, our officers stand alert to protect lives and property.

Their service allows citizens to worship peacefully and sleep securely," the IG Rizvi remarked, adding that any negligence in security duties at mosques and imambargahs would not be tolerated.

IG Rizvi further stated, "My officers are away from their families, standing guard day and night for public safety. Each officer is like family to me, and it is my responsibility to care for them."

Expressing pride in his force, he added, "I am proud of my officers who fulfill their duties during Sehri and Iftar, sacrificing time with their loved ones. I will always stand by them. Every officer of Islamabad Police is present in the field, as this is both our duty and a form of worship."

