Islamabad police establish cell to prepare list of land grabbers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have formed a cell under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police and Assistant Commissioner which would prepare list of land grabbers and to ensure action against them.

It was stated by SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer while addressing `Open Kutcheri' at Kot Hathial area of Bahra Kau. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, Additional SP Islamabad, Assistant Commissioner, SDPO and SHO Bhara Kau and notables of the area were also present on the occasion. Following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, officials of Islamabad Police and District Administration are organizing `Open Kutchries' in the city and taking steps to resolve public issues.

The officials listened to the problems of the people and gave directions to immediately resolve them. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad said that he would now spend more time in Rural area and to address the issues of people.

A Watch and Ward Committee would be established in the area to ensure vigilance in the area, he added.

SSP (Operations) directed for immediate registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) following complaints of the citizens. He said that delay in registration of cases would not be tolerated.

SSP (Operations) said that `Open Kutchery' would be held in the same area during the next month to have a follow up on the matters raised in the first interaction. He said that strict action would be also taken against those lodging false FIRs.

SP (Saddar) Muhammad Sarfaraz also held `Open Kutchery' at Ramana police station which was attended by SDPO Ramana Circle and SHO Ramana police station. SP (Saddar) listened to the problems of the citizens and assured to resolve them on priority.