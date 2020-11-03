Islamabad police establish special desk to facilitate families of martyrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad police have established a special desk at police lines to facilitate the families of martyred cops and ensure timely assistance to them in case of any problem.

According to the police source, this desk has been established following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar.

The family members of any martyred cop can contact there following which timely assistance would be provided to them.

The source said that family members of martyred cops can inform the police employees at the desk in written about issues they were facing. He said that all problems including admission of children to educational institutions and other social issues would be reviewed and assistance to be provided to the relevant family.

Elaborating other steps for heirs of martyred personnel, the police source said that children or family members of martyred personnel were being employed in Islamabad police. He said that Prime Minister has also approved special package for martyrs of Islamabad Police and every possible steps would be taken to provide relief to the families of martyrs cops.

He said that educational facilities ware being provided to the children of martyred personnel and expenses at educational institutions were being provided by Islamabad police.