UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Established 25 Pickets To Enhance Security

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police have set up 25 pickets at different points of the city with a purpose to enhance the security and to tackle any untoward incidents.

According to police source, all vehicles entering in capital jurisdiction will be checked and suspicious elements to be closely monitored.

He said that it has been decided to take strict legal action against non-sample number plates and unregistered vehicles across the city.

The source said that foreign nationals living in Islamabad have also been advised to keep identity documents while travelling in the city. He said that citizens have been advised to register their tenants and employees on a priority basis at the nearest police station and Police Khidmat Markaz. He said those citizens who have kept unregistered local or foreign employees will be investigated

