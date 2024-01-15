Islamabad police execute successful security operations for numerous events in 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police Security Division have successfully carried out security operations for a total of 912 national and international delegations' arrivals and departures, along with ensuring security arrangements for 721 national and international conferences throughout the year 2023.

The Security Division efficiently managed the security responsibilities for a diverse range of events, including high-profile gatherings and diplomatic engagements. Notably, the division extended comprehensive security measures for foreign dignitaries, ambassadors, and full-profile cricket teams, ensuring a safe and secure environment, Islamabad police stated in a message on X (formerly Twitter).

This achievement underscores the Islamabad Capital Police's unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order, particularly in facilitating the seamless conduct of significant national and international events. The Security Division's meticulous planning and execution have been instrumental in upholding the city's reputation as a secure and welcoming host for various gatherings on both national and global scales.

Islamabad Capital Police remain steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors, and this accomplishment serves as a testament to their professionalism and dedication.