Islamabad Police Expedite Action Against Traffic Rules Violators

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Islamabad police expedite action against traffic rules violators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad police have expedited action against the violators of traffic rules and issued 2,128 fine tickets to road users during the last 24 hours.

According to the police spokesman, various police teams issued 2,128 fine tickets to road users over violation of traffic rules. As many as 151 fine tickets were issued over lane violation, 39 for red signal violations, 108 for using mobile phone during driving, eight for amateur driving, three over violation of one-way, 101 for driving on the wrong side of the road, eight for violation of zebra crossing, 170 for not fastening seat belts, 107 for having tinted glasses, 17 for emitting smoke, 98 for having fancy number plates, 267 bikers for riding without helmets and 197 motorists for violations of different traffic rules.

Islamabad capital police personnel have been directed to ensure implementation of traffic rules irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users, The spokesman said.

He also appealed to the citizens observe traffic rules to keep themselves and others safe.

The personnel of the force issue traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose was to ensure a safe road environment in the capital and secure lives of people, he maintained.

