Islamabad Police Facilitation Center serves 34,737 citizens during last three months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :In a noteworthy display of dedication, the Islamabad Capital Police's Service Center has been providing various facilities to a significant number of citizens, totaling 34,737, during the past three months, despite working for only eight hours a day.

Surprisingly, in the same months of 2022, when the center operated on a 24/7 basis, services were provided to 29,001 citizens. The Pakistani government's cost-saving policy implementation at the service center, where work shifted to a single shift, has resulted in savings exceeding PKR 183.6 million annually.

According to details, Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan issued orders in March to work a single shift at the service center instead of operating on a 24/7 basis as per the government's cost-saving policy.

Despite the shorter working hours, police spokesperson said that the center managed to provide various facilities to 34,737 citizens during the past three months.

In contrast, in the same months of 2022, when the center operated 24/7, services were extended to 29,001 citizens. The move to a single shift at the service center, in accordance with the Government of Pakistan cost-saving policy, has resulted in annual savings exceeding PKR 183.6 million.

Islamabad Police Service Center offers facilities such as character certificates, FIR copies, vehicle verification, tenant registration, general police verification, reporting crimes, lost report, servant registration, verification for foreigners, and certificates for leaving the country. Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan stated that the process of transitioning all installations of Islamabad Capital Police to solar power has already begun under the government's cost-saving policy. Furthermore, significant reductions were made in the consumption of petrol and diesel for cars and motorcycles last year, resulting in monthly savings of millions of rupees.