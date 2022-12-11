UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Finalize Security For LG Elections, New Year Celebrations

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Islamabad police finalize security for LG elections, new year celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have finalized security plan for the upcoming local bodies elections, Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Special deployment will be ensured at Churches and public places, police said.

As per directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, a meeting presided by SSP Operations Jamil Zafar Malik was held to review and finalize security measures for the upcoming local bodies elections, Christmas and New Year. The meeting was attended among others by all SDPOs and SHOs.

During the meeting, it was decided to install walk-through gates at the entrance of main churches of the capital city. All the police officers have also been directed to hold special meetings to implement SOPs formed by the government for local bodies elections. "Make the security for the LBs elections foolproof," said SSP Operations.

He directed the subordinates to carry out search operations across the capital city to ensure security and to flush out suspects and hard-core criminals.

Extra police force to be deployed to avoid any untoward incident, he said adding that security should also be enhanced for New Year night.

The Eagle Squads should be made more effective and operational. Strict action should be taken against those found involved in aerial firing in the city, he said adding that snap checking and search operations are need of time to strengthen the security.

SSP Operations Jamil Zafar Malik asked the police officers to tighten noose around the drug peddlers and make concrete efforts to wipe out the menace of narcotics from the city.

He further directed senior police officials for effective patrolling in their respective areas. He said that plain cloth police officials and well-equipped policemen would also perform duties near the churches and public places.

"All the police officers should impart duties with commitment and dedication to ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens," said SSP Operations.

