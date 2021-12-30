UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Finalized Security Plan For New Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan on New Year night, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said that the foolproof security plan was made on directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Ahsan Younas adding that more than 1000 well-equipped cops and officers would be deployed in the district on the night of New Year to maintain the law and order situation.

Special police squads would be deployed on the main roads of the city while special police teams will patrol in main markets and rush areas.

According to him, people involved in hooliganism, aerial firing, fireworks, and one-wheeling on the new year night would be dealt with iron hands.

Islamabad Police chief Muhammad Ahsan Younas directed all officers to keep their eyes on anti-social activities on new year's night.

He said a comprehensive traffic plan has also been finalized according to which 300 officers would be deployed in the city to control traffic rush.

In a statement, IGP Islamabad has directed all the police officers and cops to impart duty with commitment and dedication. He also advised the citizens to cooperate with cops for their own safety.

